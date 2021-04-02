Man gets life imprisonment for murdering employer

A sessions court in Chengalpattu convicted and sentenced a 41-year-old man to life imprisonment for murdering his employer in 2012.

According to the Sankar Nagar police, on June 30, 2012, Yovan Fernandes, 71, was strangulated to death and was lying on the terrace of her house in Anna Nagar, Pammal. Investigation revealed that Sivakumar, 41, who worked as a domestic aid in her house, had stolen cash from the house. He was arrested by the police on the family's complaint and sent to jail for alleged theft.

To take revenge, he decided to murder her, and he came to the house when Yovan Fernandes was alone.

He strangulated her to death with a nylon rope and fled the spot.

Sivakumar was arrested and tried on murder charges before the Principal Sessions Court.

At the conclusion of the trial, the Principal Sessions Court in Chengalpattu held him guilty of the murder and sentenced him to life imprisonment, besides imposing a fine on him.