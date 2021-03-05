Man sentenced to jail for trying to cheat former A-G

CHENNAI

The accused posed as son of a former Supreme Court judge

A special court for Central Crime Branch (CCB) cases at Egmore has convicted a man from West Bengal for attempting to cheat a senior advocate and former advocate-general P.S. Raman. The convicted person was sentenced to five months imprisonment.

According to the police, Mr. Raman alleged that he received a WhatsApp message from a person claiming to be son of a Supreme Court judge, and that he himself was an advocate. As he was in Chennai for some official work, he said he needed cash for his personal expenses. Believing this to be genuine, the complainant contacted the caller and responded.

The caller demanded ₹20,000 and promised to return the money after retuonce he reached New Delhi. The complainant realised that he had been targeted by a fraudster. He had lodged complaint with the Police Commissioner and a case was registered in Cyber Crime Cell, CCB under sections 66 D( Punishment for cheating by personation by using computer resource) read with 84 C (Punishment for attempt to commit offences) of Information Technology Act and took up for investigation.

During investigation, the caller was identified as Aparajith Basak, 54, native of West Bengal. A special team arrested the accused Aparajith Basak in September and remanded him. After collection of documents, examination of witnesses, a chargesheet was filed within 45 days and trial conducted in CCB Special Court Egmore. The court found Aparajith Basak guilty of offences under provisions of the Information Technology Act and ordered him to undergo five-month simple imprisonment.