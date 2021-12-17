Man gets five years jail for assaulting girl

The Special Court for POCSO cases has sentenced a 49-year-old man to five years rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl in Triplicane.

The police said the 15-year-old girl was returning home from school on September 20, 2018 when she was stopped and sexually assaulted by Pradeep, 45, hailing from Thrissur in Kerala, who worked in a tea shop.

On a complaint from her parents, the All Women Police, Royapettah, arrested him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The Special Court imposed a fine of ₹7,000 on Pradeep, besides awarding him five years rigorous imprisonment.