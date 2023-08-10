ADVERTISEMENT

Man gets 10-year RI for attempt on his father’s life

August 10, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The VIII Additional Sessions court here has convicted and sentenced a 32-year-old man to 10 years rigorous imprisonment after holding him guilty for attempting to murder his father who was an advocate, on the High Court premises in 2016.

According to the police, the victim was identified as A. Manimaran, 52, a resident of AGS Colony, Velachery. The convict was his son M. Rajesh, then 25, who used to assist his father in his work. On July 12, 2016, when Mr. Manimaran was in the High Court, Rajesh allegedly attacked him with a knife and fled the scene.

The police said Mr. Manimaran was rescued and taken to the hospital. Based on his complaint, a case was registered Rajesh was arrested and tried for the offence before VIII Additional Sessions Court.

