HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man gets 10-year RI for attempt on his father’s life

August 10, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The VIII Additional Sessions court here has convicted and sentenced a 32-year-old man to 10 years rigorous imprisonment after holding him guilty for attempting to murder his father who was an advocate, on the High Court premises in 2016.

According to the police, the victim was identified as A. Manimaran, 52, a resident of AGS Colony, Velachery. The convict was his son M. Rajesh, then 25, who used to assist his father in his work. On July 12, 2016, when Mr. Manimaran was in the High Court, Rajesh allegedly attacked him with a knife and fled the scene.

The police said Mr. Manimaran was rescued and taken to the hospital. Based on his complaint, a case was registered Rajesh was arrested and tried for the offence before VIII Additional Sessions Court.

Related Topics

Chennai / crime

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.