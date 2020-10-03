Man from West Tambaram held for duping women on WhatsApp

A man, who is suspected to have cheated multiple women through a WhatsApp business group by not delivering saris and other dress materials after taking money from them, has been arrested by the police.

The cyber crime cell of Pulianthope nabbed Rajendran, 42, of Kalyan Nagar, West Tambaram, on a complaint received from Indira Prakash of Pulianthope and her six friends, who were all his victims. Rajendran allegedly created WhatsApp groups and enlisted women as members and offered to sell them high-end clothing at throwaway prices.

Prospective buyers were asked to transfer money to his mobile wallets. Once they paid, Rajendran would begin ignoring them.

Senthilkumar, sub-inspector of the Pulianthope cyber crime cell, said, “We traced the money trail and identified the bank account in which the amount was eventually transferred. We traced the account holder and arrested him.”

The police said Rajendran had five business groups on WhatsApp. He is suspected of cheating hundreds from Chennai and other cities.