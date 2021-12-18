Man from West Bengal undergoes surgery in both ears simultaneously

A team of doctors performed the procedure to cure him of intractable tinnitus

Doctors at MGM Healthcare here have performed a complex surgery on both the ears of a 69-year-old man, suffering from tinnitus, a condition that caused a patient to experience constant noise in one or both the ears.

While performing the surgery in one ear at a time has been done earlier, operating both the ears for the condition at the same time was rare, the doctors said.

In this case, the patient, who hails from West Bengal, was hearing a ringing noise in both his ears for the last five years. His son said that the condition affected his father physically and mentally as it caused problems like sleeplessness.

K. Sridhar, director and group head, Institute of Neurosciences and Spinal Disorders, MGM Healthcare, who headed the surgical team, said that an MRI showed that the patient’s blood vessels were in close contact with the hearing nerves. The blood vessels were compressing the hearing nerves, resulting in tinnitus, he said.

While tinnitus could be caused due to a variety of reasons, including tumours or psychological conditions, Dr. Sridhar stressed that it was important to rule out all other causes.

He said that this was a case of “intractable tinnitus” and it needed a microvascular decompression of the cochlea-vestibular nerve complex to decongest the blood vessel and the hearing nerves.

He said what was unique in this case was that the surgery was performed bilaterally on both the ears. He said that the role of the anaesthesia team, headed by V. Ponniah, was crucial as the patient was a senior citizen and the surgery went on for 10 hours.

Dr. Sridhar said the ringing noise significantly came down soon after the surgery. “It takes a couple of months after the surgery for the condition to be cured fully. The delay is attributed to the “memory” of the sound that remains ingrained in the neural pathway,” he said.