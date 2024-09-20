Man from Tiruvannamalai held for murdering woman 

A self-styled swami from Tiruvannamalai was arrested by the district police for allegedly murdering a 50-year-old woman.

The victim has been identified as Alamelu, 50, wife of Subramani from Malayambakkam near Sriperumbudur.

After the demise of her husband, Alamelu was alone and had struck up a friendship with the accused, Dhakshan, 50, who was living nearby. He often took her for spiritual tours to Tiruvannamalai and other places. Both were seen walking on the Girivalam path in Tiruvannamalai two days ago.

Kannamangalam Police recovered the body which was found decapitated near the bank of a lake on Thursday. They scrutinised the CCTV footage and identified the accused.

The police arrested Dhakshan in Kunnathur. He told the police that Alamelu had wanted to attain mukthi in Tiruvannamalai. So he took her to Kannamangalam instead, by deception, and murdered her.