﻿Man drowns at Chennai's Marina beach

A 20-year-old young man who had come from Salem on a visit to Chennai, with his friends, drowned at Marina beach on Sunday evening, police said.

A police official of the Anna Square police station said the victim was identified as P. Naveen of Sankaragiri in Salem district. He was visiting Chennai along with his friends Periyasamy, Sandilyan, Dhanapal and Mano, and they had all gone to Marina Beach on Sunday. As the five were taking a dip in the sea, the victim got caught in a huge wave and drowned.

Based on a complaint filed by Sandilyan, the police retrieved the body with the help of fishermen in the locality.

Later, the body was sent to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for a post mortem. The Anna Square police have filed a case of unnatural death and are investigating.