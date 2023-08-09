HamberMenu
Man from Rajasthan held for running prostitution racket at lodge in Periamet

August 09, 2023 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Immoral Traffic Prevention Unit has arrested a 31-year-old man from Rajasthan for running a prostitution racket at a lodge in Periamet and rescued three women. Based on a tip-off, a special team of police mounted surveillance on the lodge and ascertained that a prostitution racket was being operated from there. The police raided the premises and arrested Jabbar Puri, 31, of Rajasthan. Three women from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Delhi and Goa were rescued and handed over to a government home for women.

