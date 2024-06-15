GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man from Rajasthan arrested in Chennai for swindling money online while pretending to be Mumbai police officer

Police said the 23-year-old had called a Chennai resident, accusing him of trafficking drugs through a courier service, and had then swindled ₹15.26 lakh from him

Published - June 15, 2024 03:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
K. Vishal Kumar of Jaipur, Rajasthan, was arrested by the Chennai police for his role in an online scam | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Greater Chennai City Police on Saturday arrested a 23-year-old young man who was part of a gang that stole money from people, by pretending to be Mumbai police personnel who were conducting an inquiry into the trafficking of drugs through courier services.

Police said S. Ashok Ranjith, 39, a resident of Kilpauk was contacted by an unknown person over his mobile phone on March 17. The caller claimed that he was from the FedEx courier firm’s Mumbai branch, and a parcel that contained contraband was being sent under the name Ashok Ranjith, from Mumbai to Taiwan. The caller said Ashok Ranjith would be interrogated by Mumbai Police. The phone was then passed on to another person, who claimed to be from the Mumbai police. He accused Mr. Ranjith of trafficking drugs and said he would be arrested.

Later, the same person contacted Mr. Ranjith via a Skype call and told him that to transfer a sum of money to an account. The caller said he would send these details to the Reserve Bank of India for verification. If it was proved that the money belonged to Mr. Ranjith legally, they would return it, he claimed.

Mr. Ashok Ranjith sent a total of ₹15.26 lakh in two installments to the said bank account. Later, when he went to his bank and made enquiries, Mr. Ranjith realised that he had been conned by fraudsters. He lodged a complaint at the East Zone Cyber Crime Police Station of Greater Chennai City Police. After analysing the mobile phone number, bank account, IP address and network ID used by the suspect, the police managed to track him down and identified him as K. Vishal Kumar of Jaipur, Rajasthan. 

Kumar was arrested in Jaipur and remanded to judicial custody after being produced in a city court in Chennai.

