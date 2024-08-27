ADVERTISEMENT

Man from Padianallur held for making threatening post on social media

Published - August 27, 2024 12:39 am IST - CHENNAI

The target of the post is a prime suspect in the murder of the arrested man’s younger brother

The Hindu Bureau

The Red Hills police have arrested a 53-year-old man, who is the husband of a panchayat president, for allegedly making a threatening social media post about a murder suspect.

On August, 17, 2023, Parthiban, 50, of Mondiamman Nagar in Padianallur was hacked to death by a gang. He was the Padianallur panchayat president at the time. Currently, his brother’s wife Jayalakshmi holds the post.

In connection with his murder, the police had arrested at least 10 suspects and remanded them in judicial custody. Two persons — Muthu Saravananan and ‘Gnayaru’ Sathish — were gunned down in an encounter in October 2023. Under such circumstances, Parthiban’s elder brother Nadarajan, 53, posted on social media that something similar incident would happen at the house of the prime accused in the murder.

Following this, the police conducted an investigation and arrested Nadarajan for making the post.

