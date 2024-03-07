Man from Myanmar undergoes hybrid surgery for large aortic aneurysm at private hospital in city

March 07, 2024 09:58 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

Doctors of a private hospital performed a hybrid aortic surgery on a 55-year-old man who had a large and extensive aortic aneurysm. They used the frozen elephant trunk method to insert a special stent-cum-tube graft in him.

The man from Myanmar had complained of chest pain, breathlessness, inability to lie down, and problems sleeping. He was diagnosed with a very large aortic aneurysm and sought treatment at Madras Medical Mission (MMM).

Ezhilan, head, Peripheral and Vascular Department, MMM, said there was a large aneurysm starting from the heart, with the aortic valve and the aorta in the thorax being completely affected, putting the patient in danger of a rupture in the heart.

A team headed by Vijit Cherian, director, Minimally Invasive Cardiac Surgery and Heart Failure, MMM, operated on the patient. The surgery involved the replacement of the aortic valve followed by the entire aorta of the thorax, save for the terminal part of the aorta in the thorax, a press release said.

Dr. Cherian said the aortic valve was replaced with a tissue valve. A hybrid aortic aneurysm repair – frozen elephant trunk method with Bentall’s procedure and endovascular stent repair – was done. “We used a technique that helps minimise the steps in the operation and makes it safe. A prosthesis – stent-cum-tube graft – was used to replace the arch of the aorta and the descending thoracic aorta, which goes down to the stomach,” he told reporters on Thursday.

The procedure took eight hours with the assistance of a heart-lung machine. The procedure involved the patient’s body being cooled to a temperature of around 18-20 degrees Celsius and stopping blood circulation to the entire body except the brain for a period of 30 minutes, the release said.

After a few days, the lower portion of the aneurysm was treated with the help of an endovascular stent, Aashish Chopra, adult cardiologist, MMM, said. The patient recovered and was discharged.