Man from Malaysia treated for spinal TB

Team of doctors at city hospital perform surgery amid COVID-19 curbs

Doctors at Kauvery Hospital here successfully treated a 31-year-old man from Malaysia, who was diagnosed with a rare case of double-level (neck and lower back) symptomatic tuberculosis, amidst the COVID-19 restrictions.

According to a statement from the hospital, after sustaining a minor injury in late 2019, the patient developed severe back pain, for which he was prescribed pain killers initially.

As the pain worsened, he underwent further tests in April and was diagnosed with spinal tuberculosis, which required surgery. However, the COVID-19 restrictions made it difficult for him to undergo surgery.

Meanwhile, he became completely paralysed, the statement said. His family subsequently arranged for teleconsultation with G. Balamurali, senior consultant spine surgeon, at Kauvery Hospital.

“On seeing his scans, I observed a rare vertebral bone collapse at two levels with severe compression of spinal cord at the junction of the neck and back. The patient was in excruciating pain to even move slightly. It was important to get the surgery done immediately to avoid paralysis of his limbs,” he said.

The statement said the hospital liaised with the family and the Consulates of India and Malaysia to arrange for his travel. He was operated on and later underwent spine rehabilitation. He has returned to Malaysia.

Aravindan Selvaraj, executive director, Kauvery Hospital, congratulated the team of doctors and other staff for successfully coordinating the patient’s travel and surgery.