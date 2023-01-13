Man from Kerala arrested for running illegal telephone exchange 

January 13, 2023 12:44 am | Updated 12:44 am IST - CHENNAI

The Cyber Crime Wing arrested a 35-year-old man from Kerala for allegedly running an illegal telephone exchange, using an apparatus, called SIM box. The accused camouflaged international calls as local ones by hiding the identity and numbers of callers.

The accused was identified as Basheer, 35, of Malappuram, Kerala and staying in Ice House. On complaint from the nodal officer of Airtel on the illegal telephone exchanges which were causing loss to the company, the police conducted raids in Ice House, Royapetta and CIT Nagar.

Six SIM boxes and 1,700 SIM cards, laptops and data cables were seized in the raids.