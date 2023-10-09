Man from Karnataka arrested for car theft in Thiruvanmiyur 

October 09, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Thiruvanmiyur police on Monday arrested a 27-year-old from Karnataka for stealing a car from outside a house in the city two years ago.

The police said S. Lalitha, 47, residing at Muthulakshmi Street, Thiruvnanmiyur, parked her SUV outside her house on the night of July, 2, 2021. The next day, she found out that it was stolen. A case was registered by Thiruvanmiyur Police and investigation was taken up.

On investigation, the police arrested K. Sivakumar, 27, of Mysuru, Karnataka and recovered the car from him. The police said that he had stolen the car using a duplicate key.

