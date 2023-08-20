ADVERTISEMENT

Man from Kanniyakumari detained for making a hoax bomb call

August 20, 2023 12:34 pm | Updated 12:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

Police said a call was received in the police control room about a bomb threat in the Chief Minister’s house from a mobile

The Hindu Bureau

Representational file image | Photo Credit: S. Subramanium

A 30-year-old resident of Kanniyakumari was detained after he made a hoax call that a bomb was planted at the Chief Minister’s house on Chitaranjan Salai to the police control room on the night of August 19. The police are investigating the case. 

Police said a call was received in the police control room about a bomb threat in the Chief Minister’s house from a mobile. The senior police officials informed the Teynampet police and went to the Chief Minister’s house along with a bomb squad and found it to be a hoax call.

Based on the complaint filed by the Teynampet police, the caller was identified as R. Esaki Muthu of Uchamparai near Poothapandi police. The Kanniyakumari district police have detained him and are investigating further. 

