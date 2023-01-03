Man from Dharamshala arrested for bomb hoax

January 03, 2023 11:56 pm | Updated 11:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

The police on Tuesday arrested a 41-year-old man from Karnataka for allegedly sending a letter that claimed bombs would be detonated on Christmas and New Year’s eve in the city.

The Triplicane police station received a postcard on December 12 claiming that bombs would be detonated on the two occasions. The police registered a case and investigated. They traced the letter sent from Dharamshala, Karnataka. A special team went to the Dharamshala post office and analysed CCTV camera footage to identify the person who mailed the postcard.

Subsequently, the police identified him as Hanumanthappa, of Kamalapuram, Hosepet. According to the police, he had been to Chennai previously, and on Tuesday, when he had come to “sell stolen electronic items at Ritchie street”, he was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.