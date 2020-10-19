Man from Chennai opens fire on relative, shoots himself

CHENNAI

19 October 2020 03:47 IST

Victims have been admitted to hospitals

A restaurant owner opened fire on his relative using a licensed revolver after which he shot himself. Both have been admitted to two different hospitals and are critical.

The police said Sayed Ibrahim, 57, and his wife Bharkath Nisha, 45, lived on the fourth floor of an apartment in Royapuram. He runs a restaurant in Parry’s Corner. They had not been on speaking terms for years.

Ibrahim quarrelled with Ms. Nisha’s nephew Ansaraddhin, who frequently visited their house. On Saturday, Ibrahim abused the family of his sister-in-law over the phone. Mr. Ansaraddhin and two others met him in person and tried to pacify him.

Advertising

Advertising

The police said that while they were talking, Ibrahim pulled out a revolver. When Mr. Ansaraddhin tried to overpower him, Ibrahim shot him in the hand.

In panic, Ibrahim hid himself in the bathroom and opened fire on his left wrist. On hearing the gunshots, neighbours informed the police.