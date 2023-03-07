ADVERTISEMENT

Man from Bihar held for selling ganja chocolates in Chennai, over 38 kg seized  

March 07, 2023 01:21 pm | Updated 01:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

Ganja chocolates and banned tobacco products were found at the house of a 28-year-old man, off Anna Salai, on Monday; the main accused in the case is however absconding and a search is on for him, police said

The Hindu Bureau

Banned tobacco items were also seized from the house of the 28-year-old off Anna Salai | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Chenani police have arrested a man from Bihar for allegedly selling ganja chocolates, and have also seized 38.6 kg of the chocolates and 25 kg of banned tobacco products from him.  

Police said following a tip-off about the sale of contraband, on Monday, a team of police personnel led by Inspector Veerasamy, conducted a search at a house on Venkatesan Second Street, off Anna Salai, and recovered ganja chocolates and banned tobacco products that were hidden in the house

An investigation revealed that Sikkandar, from Bihar, had been running a beeda stall in the city. He transported the contraband goods after procuring them in Bihar, and was selling them to customers in Chennai. However, he is now absconding, police said. Another man, Kazrathuri, 28, also from Bihar, who had been working with Sikkandar for the past six months was arrested. Efforts are on to trace the Sikkandar, police said.

Meanwhile, the Prohibition and Enforcement Wing (PEW), Triplicane, arrested another man, Pradeep Kumar, 29, of Ayanavaram, who was allegedly in the possession of ganja for sale. A total of 13.5 kg of ganja was seized from him.

