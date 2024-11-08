 />
Man from Bengaluru arrested for harassing sportsperson

He was sending text messages and calling her from multiple unknown numbers

Published - November 08, 2024 07:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Cyber Crime Wing of the Tamil Nadu Police has arrested a 30-year-old man from Bengaluru for allegedly harassing a sportsperson using text messages and phone calls from multiple unknown numbers.

The police said the victim had been receiving multiple WhatsApp messages and abusive calls from unknown numbers, with the perpetrator impersonating various celebrities. The messages also included references to her friends. Despite blocking the suspect’s numbers, the harassment continued.

On September 21, she had lodged an in-person complaint at the State Cyber Crime Investigation Centre at the Cyber Crime Wing headquarters. Based on the complaint, a First Information Report was registered. Following an investigation, the accused was identified as Sagili Siva Theja of Bengaluru, and his location was traced. A team of police personnel conducted raids at his place in Bengaluru and arrested him. He was remanded in judicial custody.

Published - November 08, 2024 07:36 pm IST

