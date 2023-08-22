Man from Bangladesh treated at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, 41 international patients treated so far this year

August 22, 2023 03:04 am | Updated 03:04 am IST - CHENNAI

A 67-year-old man, who travelled from Bangladesh to Chennai to get his chest pain evaluated in a private hospital, is now recuperating in a ward at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH). Diagnosed with two blocks in the heart, the man underwent angioplasty at the government hospital during which two stents were placed.

In fact, the man is among 41 international patients who were treated at RGGGH from January to August 20 this year, according to RGGGH dean E. Theranirajan.

G. Manohar, professor of Cardiology, RGGGH, said the patient was suffering from chest discomfort and pain for nearly two months. He came to India along with a few family members on a medical tourism visa for consultation in a private hospital.

He had fixed an appointment for consultation, and at the hospital’s emergency room, he suffered a heart attack and was stabilised. His condition and treatment cost was explained. As the family could not afford the amount, they made an inquiry for cost-effective treatment after which the private hospital referred him to RGGGH’s Cardiology department, he explained.

At RGGGH’s round-the-clock chest pain clinic, doctors evaluated and initiated treatment even as the Resident Medical Officer (RMO) was informed. The RMO took up verification procedures mandated for overseas patients.

“We started treatment and found that he had two blocks in the left anterior descending artery and right coronary artery. We placed stents, and he is stable after the procedure. We are planning for his discharge in a few days,” he said.

International patients fall under the “paying patient” category for which a nominal fee is charged at government hospitals. “The charges are mainly towards room, medications and stents. The total expenditure was Rs. 92,500,” Dr. Manohar said.

Dr. Theranirajan mentioned that overseas patients are charged as per the rate fixed by the State government.

Among the 41 international patients, those from Bangladesh topped the list at 26, followed by patients from Nigeria (six) and Republic of Ghana (four). There were a few from Sri Lanka as well.

“This is an instance that shows the confidence that people have in the government healthcare sector,” he said.