Man from Australia held for sexually harassing relative in Chennai 

The 51-year-old sexually harassed a relative of his, when they were both attending a family function, police said

November 17, 2022 04:54 pm | Updated 04:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Garry Clarke, 51, was arrested by the Chennai police

Garry Clarke, 51, was arrested by the Chennai police | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The All Women Police, Villivakkam, on Thursday, arrested a 51-year-old man from Australia for sexually harassing a woman relative when he came to Chennai recently, for a function.

Police sources said a 28-year-old woman, from the Anglo-Indian community, and a resident of Chengalpattu, came to attend a relative’s family function in Villivakkam on November 6. The accused, Garry Clarke, 51, who is from Australia, also participated in the event. He took her to a room under the pretext of having a personal chat, and behaved in an inappropriate manner. As she screamed for help, her relatives came to her rescue. Later, she lodged a complaint with the police. 

On her complaint, the police investigated and found her allegations were true. The accused, Garry Clarke was arrested under Section 354-A (Sexual Harassment and Punishment for Sexual Harassment) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act.

