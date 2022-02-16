Man from AP held for alleged attempt to smuggle PDS rice

The Civil Supplies CID Police have arrested a 41-year-old man from Andhra Pradesh for allegedly attempting to smuggle rice, meant for public distribution system (PDS).

Following a tip-off on the smuggling, officers of Civil Supplies CID conducted a search under a bridge on Pallavan Salai in Sathyavani Muthu Nagar and seized 23 gunny bags of PDS rice, altogether weighing 1,150 kg.

Police arrested Y. Suresh Babu, 41, from Andhra Pradesh and booked a case against him. He was remanded in judicial custody.