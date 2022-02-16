Man from AP held for alleged attempt to smuggle PDS rice
The Civil Supplies CID Police have arrested a 41-year-old man from Andhra Pradesh for allegedly attempting to smuggle rice, meant for public distribution system (PDS).
Following a tip-off on the smuggling, officers of Civil Supplies CID conducted a search under a bridge on Pallavan Salai in Sathyavani Muthu Nagar and seized 23 gunny bags of PDS rice, altogether weighing 1,150 kg.
Police arrested Y. Suresh Babu, 41, from Andhra Pradesh and booked a case against him. He was remanded in judicial custody.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.