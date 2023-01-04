Man from A.P. arrested for murder of 70-year-old in Vyasarpadi

January 04, 2023 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - Chennai

The Vyasarpadi police on Wednesday arrested a 44-year-old man from Nellore district, Andhra Pradesh for murdering a 70-year-old man here.

The victim, A. Panneerselvam, 70, was found dead in his house on Magazinepuram Road on December 29. The police found strangulation marks on his neck and investigation revealed that a mason who was working in the house for a few days had gone missing.

The police arrested Arala Masthanayya, 44, of Nellore district in Andhra Pradesh who was working as a mason. On December 27, Masthanayya demanded ₹3,000 from Panneerselvam to visit his native. Panneerselvam asked him to complete his work and then take the money. After a quarrel, the accused allegedly strangled him and fled the scene.

