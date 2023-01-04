ADVERTISEMENT

Man from A.P. arrested for murder of 70-year-old in Vyasarpadi

January 04, 2023 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The Vyasarpadi police on Wednesday arrested a 44-year-old man from Nellore district, Andhra Pradesh for murdering a 70-year-old man here.

The victim, A. Panneerselvam, 70, was found dead in his house on Magazinepuram Road on December 29. The police found strangulation marks on his neck and investigation revealed that a mason who was working in the house for a few days had gone missing.

The police arrested Arala Masthanayya, 44, of Nellore district in Andhra Pradesh who was working as a mason. On December 27, Masthanayya demanded ₹3,000 from Panneerselvam to visit his native. Panneerselvam asked him to complete his work and then take the money. After a quarrel, the accused allegedly strangled him and fled the scene.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Chennai / murder

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US