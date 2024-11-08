ADVERTISEMENT

Man from Andhra Pradesh held on ganja trafficking charge

Published - November 08, 2024 10:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

22 kg of contraband was seized from him

The Hindu Bureau

The Guduvanchery Prohibition Enforcement Wing of the Tambaram City Police on Friday arrested a 49-year-old man from Andhra Pradesh for trafficking ganja by train and seized 22 kg of contraband from him. The police identified the suspect as Gemmeli Kosumo of Pethabalu village in Aluri Seetharama Raju district. He sourced the ganja from Araku Valley and supplied it to peddlers in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. He boarded the train at Anangapalli Station but disembarked at Perambur to evade authorities at the Chennai Central railway station. He was traced and arrested at the Urapakkam railway station. Further investigation is on.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US