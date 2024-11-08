Man from Andhra Pradesh held on ganja trafficking charge

The Guduvanchery Prohibition Enforcement Wing of the Tambaram City Police on Friday arrested a 49-year-old man from Andhra Pradesh for trafficking ganja by train and seized 22 kg of contraband from him. The police identified the suspect as Gemmeli Kosumo of Pethabalu village in Aluri Seetharama Raju district. He sourced the ganja from Araku Valley and supplied it to peddlers in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. He boarded the train at Anangapalli Station but disembarked at Perambur to evade authorities at the Chennai Central railway station. He was traced and arrested at the Urapakkam railway station. Further investigation is on.