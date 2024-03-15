ADVERTISEMENT

Man from Africa undergoes surgery to treat pulmonary hypertension

March 15, 2024 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

He was diagnosed with chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension, a condition characterised by elevated blood pressure in the lung arteries associated with blood clots originating from deep veins in the lower limbs or pelvis

The Hindu Bureau

A 27-year-old man from Africa, who was diagnosed with a serious pulmonary condition, underwent pulmonary endarterectomy at a private hospital in the city.

According to a hospital press release, the man was diagnosed with chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension, a condition characterised by elevated blood pressure in the lung arteries caused by blood clots in the deep veins of the lower limbs or pelvis. His condition deteriorated and the pressure in his pulmonary arteries were over fourfold the normal levels. At this level of pulmonary hypertension, the right side of the heart starts struggling to pump adequate blood into the lungs.

A multidisciplinary team led by Kumud Kumar Dhital, director of the cardiovascular and thoracic surgery programme at Kauvery Hospital, Vadapalani, performed the pulmonary endarterectomy and the pressure was reduced to within normal range, the released added.

