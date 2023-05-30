Man found murdered near Chennai, police begin investigation

May 30, 2023 12:07 pm | Updated 12:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 58-year-old resident of Vallur village near Minjur, was found murdered near his house on Monday.

According to a police officer at the Avadi Police Commissionerate, the victim Panchanathan, a contract employee working at a public sector oil company in Minjur, had slept at a vacant shop constructed outside his house on Sunday night. On Monday morning, his wife found him dead with his head smashed in. On receiving a complaint, a police team from Minjur station visited the crime spot and sent the body to the Government Stanley Hospital for a post-mortem.

Avadi Joint Police Commissioner P. Vijayakumar and other senior police officers also visited the crime scene and directed police personnel to find and apprehend the perpetrators.