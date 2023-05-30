HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man found murdered near Chennai, police begin investigation

The 58-year-old resident of Minjur was found murdered on Monday, at a vacant shop near his home, police said

May 30, 2023 12:07 pm | Updated 12:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 58-year-old resident of Vallur village near Minjur, was found murdered near his house on Monday.

According to a police officer at the Avadi Police Commissionerate, the victim Panchanathan, a contract employee working at a public sector oil company in Minjur, had slept at a vacant shop constructed outside his house on Sunday night. On Monday morning, his wife found him dead with his head smashed in. On receiving a complaint, a police team from Minjur station visited the crime spot and sent the body to the Government Stanley Hospital for a post-mortem.

Avadi Joint Police Commissioner P. Vijayakumar and other senior police officers also visited the crime scene and directed police personnel to find and apprehend the perpetrators.

Related Topics

Chennai / police / murder / crime

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.