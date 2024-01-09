ADVERTISEMENT

Man found hacked to death near Kancheepuram

January 09, 2024 10:46 am | Updated 10:46 am IST - CHENNAI

Police said the 31-year-old was murdered by his friends following a drunken brawl

The Hindu Bureau

The body of a 31-year-old man was found on the roadside near Kancheepuram on Monday (January 8, 2024) morning. Police said the man had been hacked to death by his friends, following a drunken brawl amongst them.

The victim has been identified as Anandhan of Karapettai, near Kancheepuram. He was an agent at a regional transport office. Police said Anandhan left home on Sunday (January 7) night, after receiving a phone call. As he did not come back home past midnight, his parents lodged a police complaint. Based on the complaint, a missing person case was registered.

Despite a search, Anandhan could not be found. On Monday morning, the police received information that the unidentified body of a man had been found outside a shop near Karapettai, along the Chennai-Bengaluru Highway. The police rushed to the spot and recovered the body.

A case has been registered and further investigations are underway.

