Man found dead in a parked car in Valasaravakkam

May 11, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 42-year-old man, who parked his car on the roadside, found a man dead inside the car on Wednesday evening.

The police said the car belonged to D. Aravindh, 42, a share market agent, living in Kanagathara Nagar Main Road, Valasaravakkam. Around 7.30 p.m. on Wednesday, Mr. Aravindh and his wife planned to watch a movie. When he opened the car door, he found a man in his 50s on the back seat of the car.  There was a tobacco packet next to him and he was reeking of alcohol, said a police officer.

Mr. Aravindh informed the control room and a police patrol team reached the spot. Based on a complaint, the Valasaravakkam police have registered a case and took the man’s body to the Government Royapettah Hospital for postmortem.

The police said Mr. Aravindh last opened the car door around 9 a.m. on Monday to take some things out from the vehicle and forgot to lock the car. The police suspect that the stranger could have got into the car on Tuesday night. He died of heart attack, the police said and added that they were trying to reach his family to hand over the body.

