Man found dead at Chennai airport’s departure terminal

Police identified the man as Dipak Paul, from Assam, a construction worker

A 35-year-old man from Assam was found dead near a toilet at the departure terminal of Chennai airport, on Saturday morning.

On receipt of information, Airport Police Inspector Pandi and other personnel reached the spot and recovered the body. They conducted an investigation to identify the deceased. Going into the material in his baggage, police identified him as Dipak Paul from Assam, a construction worker.

On Friday afternoon, he came to the airport to board a flight to Guwahati. At the checking-in point, he fainted due to ill health and doctors in the airport gave first aid and sent him to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for further treatment.

The man once again came to the airport on Saturday morning and was lying breathless near the toilet. On examination, he was found dead and his body was taken to Government General Hospital, Chromepet for a post-mortem examination.

Police registered a case under Section 174, unnatural death.