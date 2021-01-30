Chennai

Man found dead after stabbing woman

A 26-year-old youth, who fled after stabbing a young woman, was found dead in Madhavaram on Friday.

The police said the woman, an IT firm employee, and V. Sudhakar, who owns a cellphone shop, were in love for four years. She ended the relationship recently following his bad behaviour. On Thursday, attacked her, inflicting injuries on her stomach, head, and hand, the police said. She was admitted to Government Stanley Hospital. Based on her complaint, police booked a case. Sudhakar was found dead on a vacant land in Madhavaram.

Those in need of counselling may contact State’s health helpline 104 or Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050 for counselling.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 30, 2021 1:33:39 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/man-found-dead-after-stabbing-woman/article33700241.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY