Man found dead after police inquiry

A 45-year-old man was found hanging from a tree days after he was interrogated by the police in connection with a road accident in Utthukottai, Tiruvallur district.

Chandran did not return home after an interrogation on October 7. He was found hanging from a tree, with wounds on his body, on Saturday. While the police were taking his body for post-mortem, villagers blocked the road, demanding action against police personnel.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

