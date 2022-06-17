Man found dead after losing heavily in online gambling

A note found in his house said he had a debt of over ₹20 lakh

A 37-year-old man was found dead in his home in Manali on Friday. He reportedly lost heavily in online gambling.

The police identified the body as that of Nagaraj, a painting contractor hailing from Pudukottai. He was staying with his wife Varalakshmi and two children at Arignar Anna Nagar, Manali. He became addicted to online gambling and used to lose large sums of money. He had mounting debt and had even pledge his mobile phone to get money for gambling.

The police said preliminary inquiry revealed that on Thursday, the couple had a quarrel over his addiction to online gambling. Next morning, Varalakshmi found him dead. She informed the police who sent the body to Government Stanley Hospital for post-mortem. The police found a note stating that Nagaraj had a debt of over ₹20 lakh.

This is the second such case to be reported in the city in 10 days. Bhavani, 29, was found dead in Manali New Town after she lost money in online gambling.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on State's health helpline 104 and Sneha's suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)