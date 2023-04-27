ADVERTISEMENT

Man found dead after losing ₹4.5 lakh in online fraud 

April 27, 2023 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

The fraudster had told him that he had won a car worth ₹20 lakh in a contest and asked him to send ₹4.5 lakh to receive the car

The Hindu Bureau

A 32-year-old man was found dead at his residence in Thimmavaram village in Chengalpattu district on Wednesday after losing ₹4.5 lakh in an online fraud. 

The victim was identified as S. Saravanan, who worked as an earth mover operator. Recently, he was phoned call by an unidentified person who claimed to be a representative of an online clothing retailer. The fraudster had told Saravanan that he had won a car worth ₹20 lakh in a contest and asked him to send ₹4.5 lakh to receive the car. Saravanan transferred the money in five different transactions via digital wallet. After receiving the money, the caller went incommunicado. 

Realising that he was duped, Saravanan lodged a complaint with the cyber crime police. On Wednesday, his father Shanmugam, who returned home after work, found him dead in the house. The Chengalpattu town police have registered a case, and further investigations are on.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

CONNECT WITH US