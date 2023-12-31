Youth feared drowned at Palavakkam beach

December 31, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 24-year-old resident of Perungudi was swept away by waves at Palavakkam beach on Saturday. The police said S. Sakthi, a resident of Thirumalai Annexe, worked at a vegetable shop run by P. Sasikumar. On Saturday, Mr. Sasikumar, members of his family, and Sakthi went to the beach in Palavakkam. Both Sakthi and Sasikumar bathing in the sea when a huge wave dragged Sakthi into deep waters. Sasikumar filed a man missing complaint in the Neelankarai police station. The police have launched a search.

