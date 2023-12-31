GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man feared drowned at Palavakkam beach

The police are searching for the body

December 31, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 24-year-old resident of Perungudi feared drowned at Palavakkam beach on Saturday. The police said S. Sakthi, a resident of Thirumalai Annexe, worked at a vegetable shop run by P. Sasikumar. On Saturday, Mr. Sasikumar, members of his family, and Sakthi went to the beach in Palavakkam. Both Sakthi and Sasikumar bathing in the sea when a huge wave dragged Sakthi into deep waters. Sasikumar filed a man missing complaint in the Neelankarai police station. The police are searching for the body. 

