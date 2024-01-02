ADVERTISEMENT

Man falls to death at apartment complex in Saidapet 

January 02, 2024 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

He had been sleeping on the terrace after consuming alcohol

The Hindu Bureau

A 33-year-old man fell to death from the terrace of an apartment in Saidapet on Monday. The police identified the victim as Jithender Kumar Mondi, a native of Odisha, who worked at a tyre shop on Reddy Kuppam Street in West Saidapet, and lived in an apartment complex. On Monday, he was asleep on the terrace of the building, after consuming alcohol and was later found dead with head injuries near the compound wall. The Kumaran Nagar police recovered the body and sent it to the Government Royapettah Hospital for a post-mortem. The police said he had accidentally fallen from the terrace while under the influence of alcohol.

