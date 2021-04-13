Man falls into Cooum, rescued

He was taking selfies on Napier Bridge

A software engineer accidentally fell into the Cooum on Monday while sitting on the concrete wall of Napier Bridge and trying to take a selfie on his mobile phone. He was later rescued by the police and personnel of the Fire and Rescue Services.

The man was identified as Murthy, 30, a resident of Kodungaiyur, and working in a senior position at a leading IT firm. He used to visit the Marina for his daily morning stroll. On Monday, he reached Marina beach by bus and after completing his regular walk, sat on the wall at Napier Bridge and attempted to take selfies. Since it was windy, he lost his grip and fell into the Cooum.

Passersby alert police

Passersby found him struggling in waist-deep water and alerted the police control room.

Police personnel from the Anna Square police station rushed to the spot. On receipt of information, personnel from the Fire and Rescue Services also arrived. They rescued him using a rope.