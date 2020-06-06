Man falls into Adyar while trying to click selfie

CHENNAI

Personnel from the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Service (TNFRS) rescued him.

A man fell into the Adyar in an attempt to take a selfie while standing on the edge of the Thiru Vi Ka Bridge on Saturday.

According to the police, Satis, 34, a resident of Kolathur, was taking a selfie while standing on the edge of the bridge around 6 p.m. when he accidentally fell into the river.

Passersby alerted the police and fire control room around 6.15 p.m. Inspector Christin Jaysil from the Adyar police station rushed to the spot and a fire and rescue vehicle from Mylapore arrived shortly after. “Luckily there was only hip-deep water and he was standing in it. Fire officer in-charge Sripathy from Mylapore station and his team used a 30-ft extension ladder and he climbed up safely by 6.30 p.m.,” the officer said.

The police have advised people to be careful while standing on the bridge and taking photos.