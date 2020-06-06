Chennai

Man falls into Adyar while trying to click selfie

Personnel from the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Service (TNFRS) rescued him.

A man fell into the Adyar in an attempt to take a selfie while standing on the edge of the Thiru Vi Ka Bridge on Saturday.

According to the police, Satis, 34, a resident of Kolathur, was taking a selfie while standing on the edge of the bridge around 6 p.m. when he accidentally fell into the river.

Passersby alerted the police and fire control room around 6.15 p.m. Inspector Christin Jaysil from the Adyar police station rushed to the spot and a fire and rescue vehicle from Mylapore arrived shortly after. “Luckily there was only hip-deep water and he was standing in it. Fire officer in-charge Sripathy from Mylapore station and his team used a 30-ft extension ladder and he climbed up safely by 6.30 p.m.,” the officer said.

The police have advised people to be careful while standing on the bridge and taking photos.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 6, 2020 11:56:16 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/man-falls-into-adyar-while-trying-to-click-selfie/article31769476.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY