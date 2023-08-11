HamberMenu
Man falls into a concrete pit, dies

August 11, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 22-year-old man was killed after he and his friend, who were riding a two-wheeler, fell into a concrete pit being dug for installing high-tension underground electricity cables on the service road along the Chennai-Bengaluru Highway near Poonamallee on Thursday night. The Avadi Traffic Investigation Wing have registered a case.

The police said on Thursday night, Ramaguna of Thanjavur and his colleague Madhivanan were returning home on a two-wheeler after finishing their work. Ramaguna lost control over the vehicle near Parivakkam where the Tangedco was constructing a concrete pit for installing a high-tension 410 kV underground power line along the highway and fell into it. Ramaguna and Madhivanan sustained serious injuries. While Ramaguna died on the spot, Madhivannan was rescued by the public and rushed to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

The body of Ramaguna was taken out by the Fire and Rescue Services personnel from the pit and sent to the same hospital for post-mortem.

