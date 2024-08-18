Man falls from train, loses legs while resisting bid to snatch his phone

A youth from Odisha lost his legs after falling from a moving train in Korukkupet while resisting miscreants’ attempts to snatch his mobile phone. The Government Railway Police (GRP), Korukkupet, have arrested two youths in connection with the incident.

The victim was identified as Kiran Kumar Biswas, 23. Last Tuesday, along with his friends, he was travelling on Shalimar Express from his native to Thrissur. At 4 a.m., when he was standing near the footboard of the train, holding his mobile phone on one hand, three unidentified persons who were standing near the track attempted to snatch the phone from him. He resisted their attempt and, in the melee, lost his balance and fell. His legs were crushed by the train.

The trio fled with his phone. Subsequently, the train stopped and his friends, with the help of a few others, rushed him to a hospital. He gained consciousness a day later, but lost his legs. GRP Inspector Sasikala registered a case and arrested Sundaresan, 23, and Yuvaraj, 20, of Washermanpet.

A search is on for the third suspect.