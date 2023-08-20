HamberMenu
Man falls from stairs, dies in Vadapalani

August 20, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 37-year-old person died after falling from the steps of his relative’s house on Saturday night.

The police said G. Sudhakar, a resident of South Sivan Koil Street in Vadapalani, was unemployed and was addicted to alcohol. On Saturday night, Sudhakar had been to his relative’s house on Alagar Perumal Koil Street to attend a function. He was climbing up the stairs when he lost balance and fell down from a height of more than 10 feet. He was taken to the Government Royapettah Hospital where he died.

Chennai / domestic accident

