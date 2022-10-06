Man falls from moving train while trying to snatch a phone, loses both his legs

The Hindu Bureau October 06, 2022 18:54 IST

He lost his grip and fell from the train when passengers raised an alarm; his associate too lost his legs in a similar accident

A 24-year-old person, who regularly snatched mobile phones from rail passengers, fell from a moving train in Korukuppet and lost both his legs. On Wednesday evening, the electric train bound to Gummidipoondi was moving slowly when the man standing near the track attempted to jump into the train and snatch a mobile phone from a passenger. As passengers in the compartment raised an alarm, he lost his grip while travelling on the footboard and came under the wheels of the moving train. Both his legs got crushed. Passengers rushed him to the Government Stanley Hospital and the hospital authorities informed the Government Railway Police. He was identified as ‘Attai’ Naveen, 24. He had six criminal cases against him with Government Railway Police for snatching mobile phones. His associate ‘Kudvai’ Suresh too lost his legs while making a similar attempt, said the police.



