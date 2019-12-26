Man falls from first floor of building, dies

A 45-year-old man fell from the first floor of a building in Kodungaiyur and died later at a hospital.

He and a few others were being chased by a police team for allegedly indulging in betting in Kodungaiyur on Tuesday night. Following information, police personnel reached the spot in Krishnamurthy nagar, Kodungaiyur, and barged into the first floor of a building.

On seeing the police, those in the room tried to escape, and one of them fell from the balcony into a plastic recycling unit. The police did not notice him. They took four others into custody and left the place.

Later, people living in the area spotted the body of a man at the recycling unit. A police team recovered the body and conducted an investigation.

The victim, identified as Kumar, 45, was a worker from Rajasthan. Further investigation is on.