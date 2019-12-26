Chennai

Man falls from first floor of building, dies

more-in

A 45-year-old man fell from the first floor of a building in Kodungaiyur and died later at a hospital.

He and a few others were being chased by a police team for allegedly indulging in betting in Kodungaiyur on Tuesday night. Following information, police personnel reached the spot in Krishnamurthy nagar, Kodungaiyur, and barged into the first floor of a building.

On seeing the police, those in the room tried to escape, and one of them fell from the balcony into a plastic recycling unit. The police did not notice him. They took four others into custody and left the place.

Later, people living in the area spotted the body of a man at the recycling unit. A police team recovered the body and conducted an investigation.

The victim, identified as Kumar, 45, was a worker from Rajasthan. Further investigation is on.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Chennai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 26, 2019 1:09:30 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/man-falls-from-first-floor-of-building-dies/article30398556.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY