Man falls asleep while burgling house in Ambattur

An habitual offender fell asleep at a house he was burgling in Ambattur. He was caught by the resident and thrashed before being handed over to the police.

The complainant Kannan, a private firm employee and resident of Sivanandha Nagar, Ambattur, woke up early on Thursday and went to the backyard of his house.

Missing mobile phone

Upon his return, he noticed that his mobile phone was missing from the place he left it.

While he searched his residence for the phone, he heard snoring from the store room and grew suspicious. Inside, he found a stranger sleeping while holding the missing mobile phone in his hand.

Mr. Kannan and his neighbours captured and handed over the burglar to the police. Police investigation revealed that the accused was Richard, 42, of Ambedkar Nagar, and an habitual offender. He had been involved in offences such as theft and burglary in Ambattur Estate and K.K. Nagar.

On that day, Richard was inebriated and fell asleep while he was in the process of burgling the house, the police said.