Man escapes with money on first day of job at a petrol bunk in Chennai

Man escapes with money on first day of job at a petrol bunk in ChennaiCHENNAI May 03, 2022 18:32 IST
Police arrested the accused and collected ₹1,100 from him
The Anna Salai police arrested a 33-year-old man who escaped with the money which was collected from customers at a petrol bunk on the first day of his job.
The police said Mariappan, 33, of Chengalpattu district, on seeing a job advertisement, joined the petrol bunk functioning on Westcott road, Royapettah. On the first day of work, he had collected ₹14,000 from customers and at end of the day, he escaped with the cash.
The manager of bunk lodged a complaint. The police arrested Mariappan and recovered ₹1,100 from him.
