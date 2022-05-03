Chennai

Man escapes with money on first day of job at a petrol bunk in Chennai

He collected ₹14,000 from petrol bunk customers.

 The Anna Salai police arrested a 33-year-old man who escaped with the money which was collected from customers at a petrol bunk on the first day of his job. 

The police said Mariappan, 33, of Chengalpattu district, on seeing a job advertisement, joined the petrol bunk functioning on Westcott road, Royapettah. On the first day of work, he had collected ₹14,000 from customers and at end of the day, he escaped with the cash.

The manager of bunk lodged a complaint. The police arrested Mariappan and recovered ₹1,100 from him.


